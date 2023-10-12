Seven finalists have been chosen to compete in the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. The gala event and fundraiser, a showcase of emerging operatic talent in Canada, takes places on October 26, 2023.

Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Ensemble Studio programme, which helps up-and-coming opera stars bridge the gap between studying and a professional career.

“The Ensemble Studio’s national reputation as the premier destination for young opera singers to launch major international careers continues to steadily grow,” says Dorian Cox, Director of the Ensemble Studio, in a statement.

The Competition

After sifting through 125 applications, judges travelled to Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto to audition just under 90 potential candidates in-person.

The Finalists:

“This year we saw a significant increase in the number of applicants and heard an extraordinary level of artistry, expressiveness, and virtuosity across the country,” Dorian Cox adds. “These seven finalists represent the highest level of excellence, and I am looking forward to celebrating them at Centre Stage!”

Jamal al Titi , baritone — Minsk, Belarus

, baritone — Minsk, Belarus Matthew Bermudez , tenor — London, ON

, tenor — London, ON Matthew Li , bass — Ottawa, ON

, bass — Ottawa, ON Emily Rocha , soprano — Courtice, ON

, soprano — Courtice, ON Duncan Stenhouse , bass — Calgary, AB

, bass — Calgary, AB Elisabeth St-Gelais , soprano — Chicoutimi, QC

, soprano — Chicoutimi, QC Gabrielle Turgeon, soprano — Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The Judging Panel

Along with selecting the finalists, the judging panel will provide each competitor with valuable feedback. The panel consists of:

Perryn Leech , COC General Director

, COC General Director Roberto Mauro , COC Director of Artistic Planning

, COC Director of Artistic Planning Adrianne Pieczonka , internationally-celebrated soprano

, internationally-celebrated soprano Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser , Canadian conductor and music educator

, Canadian conductor and music educator Thom Allison, actor and director of Rent at the Stratford Festival

The theme for the gala event will be Lights. Camera. Opera! Hosting duties fall to TV personality Sangita Patel will host what aims to be a night of opera and fun.

All seven finalists will sing one aria, accompanied by the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra in the last round of the competition. Winners get a cash prize, as well as the potential to be invited to join the COC Ensemble Studio.

Audience members will be able to vote on the Audience Choice Winner as the performances take place live.

Tickets, including the Spotlight Premium (with a three-course dinner and live entertainment after the competition), and more information [HERE].

