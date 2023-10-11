In March 2022, the Toronto classical music community lost a loyal supporter with the passing of Thomas Charles Messecar Logan.

Tom studied music as a young man, and earned his ARCT in voice from the Royal Conservatory of Music. He eventually became an elementary school teacher, but remained a consistent and generous supporter over many years. He made it a priority to nurture young talent and was a well known figure at RCM concerts, masterclasses and other events.

He supported many young musicians through the scholarship funds he donated to.

Tom sang with the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir for 25 years, and stayed connected by attending concerts and rehearsals even after he retired.

A lifelong choral music and opera fan, he clearly planned through many years in order to leave a legacy beyond his passing. The Toronto Mendelssohn Choir has recently acknowledged his bequest of $400,000, a gift that will go a long way towards securing the organization’s operations.

Charitable bequests to the arts

A charitable bequest made through your will is a way to ensure that the support you felt during your lifetime will continue. There may also be ways that it can be used to reduce income tax payable on your estate.

In an era of financial uncertainty, such gifts can provide a lifeline for arts organizations.

TMC issued a statement acknowledging Tom’s generosity. “Tom will always be remembered as a TMChoir chorister, and we deeply appreciate the extraordinary legacy gift he thoughtfully planned during his life. Because of Tom, the TMChoir’s future is more secure.”

