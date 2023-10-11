Part One
The album EDEN runs deep. Deep enough to warrant a ton of analysis since its release in 1984. After a lucky strike first release (a Night and Day cover in 1982) Everything But the Girl gathered enough praise for EDEN to make a full career. But it was even more good fortune that found the band that kept them in the spotlight through the 1990’s.
If you are not familiar with EBTG, then consider their vibe-cousin bands: Massive Attack, Tricky, The Style Council, Aztec Camera, I’ve even read that Swing Out Sister might find their way into that club… maybe.
You will find when listening to these three shows that there is something completely unique about their sound. Very excited to share with you Everything But the Girl, only on Lester The Nightfly.
Everything But the Girl
Everything But the Girl are an English musical duo formed in Kingston upon Hull in 1982, consisting of lead singer, songwriter, composer and occasional guitarist Tracey Thorn and guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, composer, producer and singer Ben Watt. The group’s early works have been categorized as sophisti-pop with jazz influences before undergoing an electronic turn following the worldwide success of the 1994 hit single “Missing”, remixed by Todd Terry.
In the early years (1980s): Everything But the Girl initially started as a folk and jazzy pop duo. Their early music was characterized by Tracey Thorn’s distinctive smoky vocals and Ben Watt’s intricate acoustic guitar work. Albums like “Eden” (1984) and “Love Not Money” (1985) featured folk and jazz influences with emotionally charged lyrics.
Everything But the Girl’s music is often described as a fusion of different genres, blending pop, folk, jazz, and electronic elements over the years. What remains constant throughout their discography is the emotional depth in their lyrics and the distinctive voice of Tracey Thorn. Their ability to evolve and adapt their style while maintaining their core identity is a testament to their versatility and musical creativity.
From 1982, Thorn concentrated on her studies and her growing personal and professional relationship with fellow Hull student Ben Watt (who had contributed the photograph for the front cover of Lazy Ways). They formed their own musical project, Everything But The Girl, and their first single included a re-recording of the Marine Girls song, “On My Mind”. We include some Marine Girls to start our set this week.
EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – PART ONE
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|A Place in the Sun
|Marine Girls
|Lazy Ways Beach Party
|1982
|Night and Day
|Everything But the Girl
|Single
|1982
|Each and Everyone
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Each and Everyone
|Everything But the Girl
|Amplified Heart
|1994
|Each and Everyone
|Everything But the Girl
|Home Demo
|1983
|My Ever Changing Moods
|The Style Council (Paul Weller)
|Single
|1984
|Even So
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Even So
|Everything But the Girl
|Home Demo
|1983
|Fascination
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Fascination
|Everything But the Girl
|Home Demo
|1983
|Another Bridge
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Another Bridge
|Everything But the Girl
|Live in Germany
|1985
|Laugh You Out of the House
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Troubled Mind
|Everything But the Girl
|Amplified Heart
|1994
|Troubled Mind
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Driving
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
|Driving
|Everything But the Girl
|Amplified Heart
|1994
|Mine
|Everything But the Girl
|EDEN
|1984
