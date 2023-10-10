This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between October 9 and October 15, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

RCM/Augustin Hadelich/Orion Weiss

Friday Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. Koerner Hall. $45+

Italian-born violinist Hadelich joins the American pianist Weiss in a program of Beethoven (Violin Sonata in G Op. 96), John Adams (Road Movies), Daniel Bernard Roumain (Filter, an evocation of electric guitar distortion), Prokofiev (Violin Sonata No. 1 Op. 80) and Amy Beach (Romance Op. 23). Read our Q&A with Augustin Hadelich here. More info here.

Tafelmusik/Emmanuel Resche-Caserta

Friday Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday October 15 at 3 p.m. Jeanne Lamon Hall. $47+

The visiting French-Italian violinist and conductor leads a multi-national baroque program (Corelli, Couperin, Lully, Georg Muffat) that includes Tafelmusik premieres of works by Antonia Bembo and Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre. Info here.www.tafelmusik.org/vive

Church of St. Mary Magdalene/Rise up, my love

Friday Oct. 13 at 7.30 p.m. Church of St. Mary Magdalene (477 Manning Ave.). Free/PWYC

The church offers a program of choral music dedicated to St. Mary Magdalene as part of a celebratory weekend, including pieces of the Spanish and Italian Renaissance, through to works by contemporary Canadian composers and Healey Willan. See the website for other events of interest. Info here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Eric Abramowitz/Trevor Wilson

Saturday Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. Roy Thomson Hall. $42+

The admirable TSO principal plays Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Also heard under the baton of resident conductor Trevor Wilson are works by Elgar (Enigma Variations), Vaughan Williams and Dinuk Wijeratne. Info here.

Esprit Orchestra/X Marks the Spot

Sunday Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. Koerner Hall. $20+

Esprit Orchestra will swell to 109 players for Jonchaies, the formidable Iannis Xenakis opus of 1977. Another avant-garde classic is György Ligeti’s Atmosphères (of 2001: A Space Odyssey fame). Scotland is represented by Anna Meredith (Nautilus) and Canada by R. Murray Schafer (Dream Rainbow Dream Thunder). Alex Pauk conducts. Info here.

