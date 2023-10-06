Tucked away in downtown Asheville pulses the legacy of analog synth pioneer Bob Moog. This nonprofit museum celebrates synth pioneer Bob Moog, who revolutionized electronic music as we know it. His daughter Michelle Moog-Koussa launched the Moogseum in 2019 to share her father’s pioneering work through interactive exhibits that make science sing.

Interactive exhibits let you walk in Moog’s footsteps. Twist knobs on vintage synths and discover how electricity becomes sound, just like Bob did. Kiosks reveal treasures from the Moog Family Archives – over 1,000 artifacts found only here. But the Moogseum doesn’t just teach the physics of how electricity becomes sound. It uses Bob’s innovations to inspire visitors to expand their minds. Thanks to Moog’s inventions, artists could sculpt entirely new sonic worlds. Synth-driven genres like electronic and hip hop emerged, shaping the soundscapes of the 70s, 80s, and beyond.

By unleashing creativity with theremins, circuits, and synthesizers, the hands-on museum shares Bob’s passion for curiosity. He turned curiosity into a career that changed music forever.

Now, from vintage circuits to virtual reality, his combinations of art and science spark fresh innovation daily. The Moogseum ensures Bob’s work lives on to shape new generations of dreamers – and the sounds of the future.