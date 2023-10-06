Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest exchange-traded funds trimmed their stakes in Tesla Inc.’s stock by a total of more than $25 million, as part of a rebalancing that left the electric vehicle giant among the ETFs’ largest holdings.

The high-profile investor’s ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK,

which invests in “disruptive innovation” companies, disclosed that it sold 88,531 shares of Tesla

TSLA,

-0.43%

on Wednesday, which at Wednesday’s closing price of $261.16 would be valued at $23.1 million.