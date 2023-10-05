Celebrated pianist Jeremy Denk has joined The Royal Conservatory’s Glenn Gould School as the School’s new Ihnatowycz Chair in Piano. The American pianist has a high profile career as a performer, both as a solo recitalist and collaborator. He’s performed at Carnegie Hall, and with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic, among others.

Dr. Peter Simon, President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory, commented in a statement.

“I cannot think of anyone more fitting to succeed the legendary Leon Fleisher in this role and continue his legacy in representing the very highest standard of musical expression. Jeremy is an artist whose musicianship and intellectual depth I have admired for several decades. As with Leon, Jeremy is able to access and illuminate the very deepest levels of human awareness through his insightful performances, which are invariably a revelation.”

Jeremy Denk performs a suite of Schubert impromptus on April 2, 2023, for the George Flynn Classical Concerts in Clinton, CT.:







Jeremy Denk

Jeremy Denk is both a noted pianist and New York Times’ bestselling author. He won the MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize.

A native of North Carolina, he grew up in New Mexico. Jeremy attended Oberlin College, with graduate studies at Indiana University and the Juilliard School.

He’s performed throughout North America and Europe, and toured with Academy of St Martin in the Fields. As a recording artist, he’s released albums on the Nonesuch Records label. His recording of the Goldberg Variations for Nonesuch Records reached No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts.

As music director of the Ojai Music Festival, he wrote the libretto for The Classical Style, a comic opera with music by Steven Stucky. It was presented at Carnegie Hall, and the Aspen Festival.

In this coming 2023/24 season, he’ll be premiering a new concerto written for him by composer Anna Clyne.

Jeremy is known as a thoughtful music writer as well as performer, and his widely praised memoir Every Good Boy Does Fine was published by Random House in 2022.

The Ihnatowycz Chair in Piano at The Glenn Gould School

The Ihnatowycz Piano Program was established in 2013 through a gift by Mr. Ian Ihnatowycz and Dr. Marta Witer. Both were alumni of The Royal Conservatory. Leon Fleisher (1928-2020) held the role as its inaugural Chair, and Denk will be the second named to the position.

The Ihnatowycz Prize in Piano is the single largest award of its kind at GGS, and is given to a piano student who demonstrates outstanding potential. They then receive full tuition and living support while they study at an advanced level.

The Ihnatowycz Chair in Piano leads and nurtures the development of students in the Piano Program.

“Jeremy is one of the most insightful and inspiring pianists on the world’s concert stages today,” said James Anagnoson, Dean, The Glenn Gould School. “I am very excited to welcome him to The Glenn Gould School, where I know his exceptional musicianship and natural mentorship will be an ongoing source of inspiration for GGS students and faculty alike.”

