Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, is well-known as a stock-market bull. And here’s one chart that he just can’t get his around.

It’s of 10-year yields around the world. The yield in the U.S.

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

is higher than even Greece’s

BX:TMBMKGR-10Y,

which admittedly has made strides in reducing its debt burden but still has a worse credit rating than the U.S.