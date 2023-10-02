This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

U of T Percussion Ensemble/Ligeti at 100

Wednesday Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Building. Free.

This tribute to the late Hungarian composer György Ligeti includes the 1962 Poème symphonique for 100 metronomes. Free admission. Say no more! Info here.

Women’s Musical Club of Toronto/Fauré Quartett

Thursday Oct. 5 at 1.30 p.m. Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Building. $50.

The venerable afternoon concert society starts its 126th season with the German piano quartet performing three works for this configuration: Beethoven’s Op. 16, Max Reger’s Op. 133 and Fauré’s Op. 65. Info here.

RCM Orchestra/Earl Lee

Friday Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Koerner Hall. $25+

The Korean-Canadian assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra comes home for a program including Ravel’s Boléro and Strauss’s Also sprach Zarathustra. Highly recommended. Info here.

Canadian Opera Company/La Bohème

Friday Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Four Seasons Centre. $44+

The COC season continues with a revival of the company’s 2013 production of the Puccini favourite. The directorial concept? Marcello the painter has created all the sets. Whatever. Samoan tenor Pene Pati and Egyptian-born New Zealand soprano Amina Edris — married in real life — are Rodolfo and Mimí. Jordan de Souza, a Canadian making a name for himself across the pond, conducts. Info here.

