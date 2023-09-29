The Bank of Japan surprised markets Friday with the announcement that it will buy $2.01 billion (300 billion yen) of five to 10-year bonds.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield

BX:TMBMKJP-10Y

fell from 0.770% earlier in the session, to 0.765%. The country’s bond yields have climbed this year, having started 2023 at 0.415%.