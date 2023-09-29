Investors bid up Nike’s rivals Adidas and Puma in early European markets action, after their U.S. peer beat first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Adidas shares

ADS,

+6.17%

jumped 6%, and Puma stock

PUM,

+6.33%

rose 5%, after Nike

NKE,

+0.23%

reported better margins than forecast even though revenue met expectation.

JD Sports Fashion

JD,

+5.08%

shares also jumped 6% in London.

Analysts at JPMorgan led by Olivia Townsend said the read-across to the European sporting goods sector was better-than-expected demand in North America, a solid performance in Europe, expansion in gross margins and ongoing improvements in inventory levels.

The major European indexes also advanced on Friday, with the U.K. FTSE 100

UK:UKX,

German DAX

DX:DAX

and French CAC 40

FR:PX1

each sporting gains around 0.7%.

U.S. stock futures

ES00,

+0.42%

also edged higher ahead of the release of the PCE price index report later. The S&P 500

SPX

ended Thursday with a 0.6% rise.