Oil futures topped $95 per barrel for the first time in a year, as traders react to dwindling inventories.

The lead West Texas Intermediate contract

CL00,

-0.07%

rose 14 cents to $93.82, having hit a high of $95.03.

CL00, -0.07% rose 14 cents to $93.82, having hit a high of $95.03. Brent

BRN00,

-0.26% ,

the global benchmark, rose as high as $97.69.

The Energy Information Administration reported that crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla. delivery hub fell to under 22 million barrels. Analysts at Saxo Bank say that is close to operational minimums and lowest since the seasonal lows of 2014.