Born into a musical family on March 3, 1923, in Deep Gap, North Carolina, Doc Watson was blinded in early childhood, due to an infection. He refers to his blindness only as a hindrance, not as a disability. Interviews with Doc reveal he was just as curious and rambunctious as any other sighted boy in Deep Gap, NC….a small unincorporated place near the Blue Ridge Parkway in upper eastern part of Western North Carolina region. In this interview with David Holt, Doc talks about how it was for him as a blind child.



https://wpvmfm.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/02-Interview-I-Played-Like-the-Rest-of-the-Boys.wav His loving parents nurtured his spirit, gifting him harmonicas to unleash his musical potential. Doc tells David Holt how his Dad taught him how to play the harmonica.

At 11, Doc’s father (General Dixon Watson) hand-crafted him a cigar box banjo to pluck out tunes. By 13, Doc found his true love – the guitar. Though the strings were fretless and stubborn, Doc persisted, guided by the sweet mountain melodies of the Carter Family floating through the family radio.

He practiced their signature style, thumbing the bass strings as Maybelle did while strumming a rhythm with his nimble fingers. When the train-whistle voice of Jimmie Rodgers came crooning over the airwaves, Doc added those rousing strums to his repertoire. At 13 he could pick out the chords of When the Roses Bloom in Dixieland for his delighted father.