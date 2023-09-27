The album EDEN runs deep. Deep enough to warrant a ton of analysis since its release in 1984. After a lucky strike first release (a Night and Day cover in 1982) Everything But the Girl gathered enough praise for EDEN to make a full career. But it was even more good fortune that found the band that kept them in the spotlight through the 1990’s.

If you are not familiar with EBTG, then consider their vibe-cousin bands: Massive Attack, Tricky, The Style Council, Aztec Camera, I’ve even read that Swing Out Sister might find their way into that club… maybe.

You will find when listening to this first part of two shows that there is something completely unique about their sound. Very excited to share with you Everything But the Girl, this week on Lester The Nightfly.

Everything But the Girl are an English musical duo formed in Kingston upon Hull in 1982, consisting of lead singer, songwriter, composer and occasional guitarist Tracey Thorn and guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, composer, producer and singer Ben Watt. The group’s early works have been categorized as sophisti-pop with jazz influences before undergoing an electronic turn following the worldwide success of the 1994 hit single “Missing”, remixed by Todd Terry.

In the early years (1980s): Everything But the Girl initially started as a folk and jazzy pop duo. Their early music was characterized by Tracey Thorn’s distinctive smoky vocals and Ben Watt’s intricate acoustic guitar work. Albums like “Eden” (1984) and “Love Not Money” (1985) featured folk and jazz influences with emotionally charged lyrics.

Everything But the Girl’s music is often described as a fusion of different genres, blending pop, folk, jazz, and electronic elements over the years. What remains constant throughout their discography is the emotional depth in their lyrics and the distinctive voice of Tracey Thorn. Their ability to evolve and adapt their style while maintaining their core identity is a testament to their versatility and musical creativity.

From 1982, Thorn concentrated on her studies and her growing personal and professional relationship with fellow Hull student Ben Watt (who had contributed the photograph for the front cover of Lazy Ways). They formed their own musical project, Everything But The Girl, and their first single included a re-recording of the Marine Girls song, “On My Mind”. We include some Marine Girls to start our set this week.

Track Artist Album Year A Place in the Sun Marine Girls Lazy Ways Beach Party 1982 Night and Day Everything But the Girl Single 1982 Each and Everyone Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Each and Everyone Everything But the Girl Amplified Heart 1994 Each and Everyone Everything But the Girl Home Demo 1983 My Ever Changing Moods The Style Council (Paul Weller) Single 1984 Even So Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Even So Everything But the Girl Home Demo 1983 Fascination Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Fascination Everything But the Girl Home Demo 1983 Another Bridge Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Another Bridge Everything But the Girl Live in Germany 1985 Laugh You Out of the House Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Troubled Mind Everything But the Girl Amplified Heart 1994 Troubled Mind Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Driving Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 Driving Everything But the Girl Amplified Heart 1994 Mine Everything But the Girl EDEN 1984 PJ Ewing

