JPMorgan on Friday pounded the table for energy stocks, as higher-for-longer interest rates further squeezes the flow of capital into new supply.

Europe’s energy stocks

XX:SXEP

have only gained 10% while oil prices

CL.1,

+0.83%

have jumped 30%. JPMorgan said it’s recommending the majors over midcaps, upgrading Eni

ENI,

+0.77%

to overweight, reiterating overweights on Shell

SHEL,

+0.27%,

TotalEnergies

TTE,

-0.40%

and Neste

NESTE,

+1.69%,

and lifting Repsol

REP,

-0.10%

to neutral. The bank raised its rating on global energy stocks to overweight from neutral, as it sees an emerging supply-demand gap beyond 2025, coupled with strengthening sector fundamentals.