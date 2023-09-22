Music Woven into Mountain Life

Come rest your feet a spell and lend an ear – that sweet sound is the spirit of Appalachia welcoming you home. A joyful chorus rings from the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina – the sounds of a musical heritage alive and thriving. Under the watchful gaze of the Blue Ridge, old-time music isn’t just preserved; it’s celebrated as a vibrant part of life.

On front porches and community stages, you can hear the spirit of Appalachia sing in plucked banjos and fiddle melodies. Clogging teams of all ages tap out lively beats as they’ve done for generations. And timeless ballads echo through the valleys, linking past to present.

Generations Deep – Families carrying on musical lineage

For many, this music flows through their blood, passed down through families that have called these hills home for centuries. For others, it’s a siren song calling them from afar to settle in the heart of Appalachian traditions.

From seasoned masters with lightning fingers to enthusiastic amateur pickers, the mountains resound with homegrown talent. And the joy of this music is meant for all to share – singers welcome listeners to harmonize, while jam sessions invite anyone to join in.