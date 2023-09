U.S. stock futures were little changed early Wednesday, with traders in no mood to be brave ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and comments.

How are stock-index futures trading

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 107 points, or 0.31%, to 34518, the S&P 500 SPX declined 10 points, or 0.22%, to 4444, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 32 points, or 0.23%, to 13678.

What’s driving markets

Markets…