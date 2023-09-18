Every spring, the Blue Ridge Mountains come alive with the sounds of homecoming. Musicians and fans flock to the small town of Wilkesboro, North Carolina for MerleFest – a celebration of roots music founded in honor of legendary guitarist Doc Watson’s late son Eddy Merle.

When Eddy passed in 1988, Doc wanted to create a festival that paid tribute to his son’s love of music. MerleFest was born, quickly becoming a beloved gathering place for the Watson family and community.

Now over 30 years old, MerleFest is an annual tradition welcoming musicians from far and wide to jam in the Appalachian spirit Eddy embodied. The festival features a uniquely blended palette of traditional mountain music, vintage country, classic blues, Americana and more.

Under the swaying pines of Wilkes Community College, generations of artists have carried on Doc and Eddy’s legacy. Fans cherish the annual pilgrimage, soaking up three days of good tunes and good company. For old and new friends, MerleFest remains an unforgettable celebration of life, family, and the universal language of music