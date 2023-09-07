In Mexico, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was selected by the governing Morena party as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not eligible to run again, since leaders can only serve a single six-year term, according to Mexico’s Constitution. Sheinbaum, a close ally of AMLO, is seen as a favorite ahead of next June’s election, as Morena rules 22 of Mexico’s 32 states. She spoke after her selection was announced.

Claudia Sheinbaum: “Today, democracy won. Today, the people of Mexico decided, and I am the national coordinator to defend the transformation based on the people of Mexico’s decision. This work is teamwork.”

Last week, an opposition coalition selected its presidential candidate, lawmaker Xóchitl Gálvez, meaning the two top contenders are women and Mexico is expected to elect its first woman president. Half of Mexico’s Congress is female, and its Cabinet is gender-balanced.