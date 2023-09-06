We’re giving away two VIP tickets to see the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Ludwig Van want to send you and a guest to see the TSO’s opening night concert in a performance of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.

What makes it so special?

The TSO is proudly kicking off year 101 with a musical mosaic, highlighted by the multi-faceted Jean-Yves Thibaudet’s electrifying take on Gershwin’s jazz-influenced Piano Concerto in F. The performance opens with Lili Boulanger’s vibrant and delicate tone poem D’un matin de printemps, countering the controversial score of Stravinsky’s wildly hypnotic and primal The Rite of Spring.

Program:

L. Boulanger — D’un matin de printemps

Gershwin — Piano Concerto in F

Stravinsky — The Rite of Spring

Prize:

2 VIP tickets

Total prize value: $300 CAD (approx.)

The concert takes place on Sept 20, 2023, at Roy Thomson Hall

