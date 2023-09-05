Southern Ontario Lyric Opera will launch the 2023-24 season with Puccini’s beloved Madama Butterfly. The performance will take place October 15 at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

Here’s a look at some of the details.

Madama Butterfly: The Cast

The cast features all-Canadian talent.

is also a graduate from l’Atelier lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal, as well as Atlanta Opera’s Young Artist Residency. He’ll be playing the role of Sharpless. Rounding out the cast are Ottawa-based tenor Corey Arnold as Goro, and Toronto-based baritone Michael Robert-Broder as Imperial Commissioner/Prince Yamadori.

Southern Ontario Lyric Opera founder and music director Sabatino Vacca will conduct, including the Southern Ontario Lyric Opera Chorus and Orchestra.

Tickets for the October 15 performance are on sale [HERE].

2023-24 Season Highlights

The remainder of the 2023-24 season features favourite performers and beloved works from the opera repertoire.

December 20, 2023: Sounds of the Season and More!

The annual Christmas concert spotlights award-winning soprano and COC Ensemble member Karoline Podolak, with Canadian tenor Rocco Rupolo in his company debut, and Sabatino Vacca conducting, with the SOLO Chorus and Orchestra.

March 2, 2024: Carmen

One of the best known and most popular operas of all time, it’s a first for the company, and features tenor Ernesto Ramirez, as Don José, with other casting to be announced.

SOLO is proud to welcome The New Classical FM radio station as a new sponsor this season. More information on all their concerts and events [HERE].

