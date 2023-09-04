Shares of Chinese property developers rose sharply Monday, as more major Chinese cities said over the weekend that they would ease mortgage policies in a bid to shore up the real-estate sector.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 8.2%. Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group Holdings

960,

+8.35%

climbed 10% and Seazen Group

1030,

+18.30%

jumped 17%. Shanghai-Listed Gemdale

600383,

+1.63%

added 4.1% and China Vanke

000002,

-0.07%

gained 1.4%.