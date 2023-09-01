Classical music is alive, well, and thriving online via TikTok, Instagram and other platforms. In fact, there is so much talent and music to enjoy on the platform that it’s only possible to convey a taste of it, a little at a time.

But (you may be thinking)… most of those videos are only a minute or two long. How can they convey the true power of classical music?

The #ClassicalMusic initiative, which TikTok brings back with featured artists like Hans Zimmer, has garnered more than 4.7 billion (that’s billion) views. It’s an introduction to classical music for many listeners, and creates a constant conversation about it in various ways. TikTok encouraged users to contribute videos of themselves practising or even just talking about how much they love classical music.

It’s making Western classical music part of everyday life for more and more people. Here are a few TikTok classical music stars and must-see accounts we’ve discovered this week.

Spencer Rubin/@sprubin

Spencer Rubin is an oboist, currently studying at Juilliard. His TikTok account is at over 1.5 million followers, and he offers a glimpse at his practices, rehearsals, and more moments from a musician’s life. His most popular video, from 2021, has him doing a short impromptu duet with his downstairs neighbour, a violinist. It racked up more than 36 million views.

Bruce Liu/@bruceliupiano

If you’ve ever been curious to get up close to the kind of brilliant technique displayed by the rising star of the classical music world, you can do so via Bruce Liu’s TikTok account. The short videos give an up close view of his playing, including rehearsals and more. Followers for the Deutsche Grammophon recording artist are surprisingly modest, at under 2000.

Anna Lapwood/@annalapwoodorgan

In 2016, the British organist and choir director was one of the youngest people appointed to the position of Director of Music at Pembroke College, Cambridge. She’s performed at Royal Albert Hall and Royal Festival Hall, and hosted a weekly classical music show on BBC Radio from 2018 to 2020. But, the numbers pale beside her social media successes, including more than 560K followers on TikTok, and more than 17 million reactions to her videos, which depict not only the music but the life of an organist. She’s introducing a whole generation to the venerable pipe organ.

Piano Billie/@pianobillie

This 18-year-old French pianist’s brief bio says he began playing at age six. Nowadays, his videos routinely garner thousands of views, including a mash-up of his favourite popular pieces that was viewed 5.5 million times. The videos feature Billie at his white grand piano, with the odd guest providing additional music. His draw? A nicely impressive gift for technique sees him switching gears from Beethoven to pop hits with equal aplomb.

Classical Music/@classicalmusicart

This is a music appreciation account, and an obvious choice. Some of this channel’s videos rack up more than a million views, including a snippet of Paganini’s La Campanella that’s been viewed more than 5 million times, with just under a million reactions. Along with the usual suspects, you’ll find posts introducing contemporary neoclassical works from composers from all over the world.

#LUDWIGVAN

