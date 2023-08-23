Tafelmusik is launching their 45th anniversary season with Beethoven. Bruno Weil will be the guest director for performances of Beethoven’s symphonies 4 & 5 on September 22, 23 and 24 at Koerner Hall.

While they’re largely known as Toronto’s baroque specialists, Tafelmusik has a longstanding reputation in producing period-perfect performances of Beethoven’s symphonies. Using gut strings, period wind instruments, and natural brass, Tafelmusik is able to draw fresh energy and inspiration from the much beloved music. The orchestra has recorded all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies with Weil at the helm over the course of a three decades long musical relationship. From 1993 to 2011, Tafelmusik served as orchestra-in-residence at the Klang und Raum Festival in Irsee, Germany under the direction of Weil, in addition to his many appearances in Toronto.

Their recording of Beethoven’s 5th and 6th symphonies, with Bruno Weil as conductor, won the 2006 JUNO Award for Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble). In 2012, the orchestra was nominated for another JUNO for their live recording of Symphony No. 4.

“Tafelmusik’s relationship with Bruno Weil combines trust, musical exploration, and relentless commitment to the music, and has become a benchmark for all of Tafelmusik’s artistic collaborations,” says Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director of Tafelmusik in a statement. “In planning for Tafelmusik’s 45th anniversary season, an invitation to Bruno felt like a natural choice — reminding us where Tafelmusik came from while propelling us toward our future. None of our passion for this music has faded, and we are so eager to bring it to our home audience for this celebration.”

“Tafelmusik’s exploration of Beethoven’s symphonies with Bruno Weil over the years has been profound and intensely rewarding,” says Glenn Hodgins, Executive Director. “As we count down to the launch the orchestra’s 45th anniversary season, we look forward to welcoming Maestro Weil back to Toronto for inspiring performances that promise to be unforgettable.”

Maestro Bruno Weil

Along with his role as Tafelmusik’s principal guest conductor, Maestro Weil holds the position of Music Director of the Carmel Bach Festival in California, and artistic director of the period-instrument festival Klang und Raum in Irsee, Bavaria.

Along with his extensive recording catalogue with Tafelmusik, he has also recorded several releases with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

Weil has conducted some of the world’s renowned orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, Dresden Staatskapelle, the Vienna Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The English Chamber Orchestra, NHK Orchestra Tokyo, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and San Francisco Symphony, among many others.

“It is an honour to return to the stage with Tafelmusik almost 20 years since our first recordings of Beethoven symphonies,” says Bruno Weil, guest director. “The musicians of Tafelmusik continue to bring such intensity, honesty, and absolute delight to the music. There are few joys greater than bringing the idealism and passion of Beethoven’s music to life with my dear friends.”

