Bond yields rose on Monday, leaving benchmark rates hovering near 15-year highs as traders eyed a speech by Fed Chair Jay Powell at the end of the week.

What’s happening

The yield on the 2-year Treasury

BX:TMUBMUSD02Y

rose less than 1 basis point to 4.953%. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

BX:TMUBMUSD02Y rose less than 1 basis point to 4.953%. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

gained 3.8 basis points to 4.290%.

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y gained 3.8 basis points to 4.290%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury

BX:TMUBMUSD30Y

advanced 4.7 basis points to 4.427%.

What’s driving markets

The trend for bond yields to trundle higher remained intact early Monday. The 30-year Treasury yield at one point hit a fresh 12-year peak of 4.44% and the 10-year note flirted with its highest rate since 2008 as investors continued to price in concerns about increased supply and recent better-than-expected economic data.