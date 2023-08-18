U.S. stock futures on Friday were trading near the lowest closing value in about two months, as investors react to rising bond yields and China’s economic turmoil.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.21%

fell 18 points, or 0.1%, to 34518.

S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.25%

dropped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 4382.

Nasdaq 100 futures

NQ00,

-0.38%

decreased 25 points, or 0.2%, to 14754.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA

fell 291 points, or 0.84%, to 34475, the S&P 500

SPX

declined 34 points, or 0.77%, to 4370, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP

dropped 158 points, or 1.17%, to 13317.