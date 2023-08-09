Out of the concert hall and into the city, the COC will showcase its artists and highlights of the operatic repertoire in a series of performances across downtown Toronto. In September, the company will present four one-hour concerts outside the usual Four Seasons concert hall.

One programme, titled Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera’s Greatest Hits, will be presented in the Meridian Arts Centre, and the Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront Centre series will offer three concerts over two days on the shores of Lake Ontario.

The performances

In a one-hour format, the performances will feature the emerging opera stars of the company’s Ensemble Studio. The Ensemble Studio recently welcomed two new members: Korin Thomas-Smith, and Wesley Harrison.

Canadian baritone Korin Thomas-Smith was a finalist in the 2022 Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto Masters of Opera program and the Masters of Musical Arts in Opera program at Yale University. He also studied at the Royal Conservatory as a fellow of the Rebanks Family Fellowship.

Tenor Wesley Harrison tied for Third Place in our 2022 Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. Wesley earned his bachelor’s in voice performance at Wilfrid Laurier University and his master’s in opera and voice performance at McGill University.

Two other new members for the Ensemble Studio are yet to be announced.

They will be accompanied by the COC Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.

The programme will include popular selections from operas such as Beethoven’s Fidelio, Puccini’s La Bohème, Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Cherubini’s Medea, and Donizetti’s Don Pasquale.

Details

Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera’s Greatest Hits (George Weston Hall, Meridian Arts Centre, North York)

September 7 at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront (Harbourfront Centre)

September 16 at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

September 17 at 1-2 p.m.

September 17 at 3-4 p.m.

Tickets for the Meridian Arts Centre performance are available [HERE]. The performances at Harbourfront Centre are free of charge.

