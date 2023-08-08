U.S. stock futures were lower as markets displayed a cautious tone following weak China trade data.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 408 points, or 1.16%, to 35473, the S&P 500

increased 40 points, or 0.9%, to 4518, and the Nasdaq Composite

gained 85 points, or 0.61%, to 13994.

What’s driving markets

A broad, though fairly mild, risk-off tone was enveloping global markets — and suppressing U.S. equity futures — after weak China trade data heightened concerns about a slowing global economy.

China’s exports fell 14.5% for the year to July, the biggest decline since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, while imports slid 12.4%, worse than forecast.

The news highlighted “that the world’s second biggest economy is being dragged lower by weakness in global demand and a domestic slowdown,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Assets sensitive to China demand were hit, with industrial commodities like crude oil

and copper

lower. Shares in London-listed miners were under pressure.

Perceived havens were firmer, with the dollar

gaining ground and government bonds attracting buyers, pushing Treasury yields

lower.

Also weighing on sentiment was a possible downgrade by Moody’s of six major U.S. banks, adding to concerns about the fragility of the financial sector as it deals with the sharp rise interest rates since March 2022.

Meanwhile, the second quarter earnings season continues, with UPS

Barrick Gold

Eli Lilly

and Under Armour

before the bell, and Super Micro Computer

AMC Entertainment

and Lyft

after the close among those presenting their numbers.

U.S. economic updates set for release on Tuesday include the U.S. trade balance for June at 8:30 a.m. and the June wholesale inventories report at 10 a.m., both times Eastern.

There will also be more Fedspeak, with Philadelphia Fed President Harker making comments at 8:15 a.m. and Richmond Fed President Barkin talking at 8:30 a.m.