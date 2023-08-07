Here are some of the biggest movers of the day:

Stock gainers: Fortinet

FTNT,

-25.07%

stock rose 3%, after it plummeted 25% on Friday, when the cybersecurity firm warned that an unusually large volume of deals got pushed beyond the June quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc.‘s stock

PLTR,

-2.73%

rose 1% as the company is slated to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Monday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the software company to report adjusted earnings of 5 cents a share on sales of $533 million for the quarter.