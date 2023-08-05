NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Read More
Category: From WPVMBy WPVMLeave a comment
Share this post
Author: WPVM
Our Editorial Board curates the content on WPVMFM.ORG.