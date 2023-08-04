ESPOO, Finland — Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, announced its second quarter and half-year results for 2023, demonstrating steady growth in revenue and profitability. The company has shown strong performance with net sales for the review period 10.2% higher as compared to last year, the growth primarily driven by the Middle East Region and North America. Read More
