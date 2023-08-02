The vast catalogue of UK-based Hyperion Records will be available for streaming for the first time. It’s a move that is being hailed by many of its artists, including Canadian superstar Angela Hewitt.

“I have always been thrilled to be part of the Hyperion family,” said Hewitt in a statement quoted by CBC. “The recordings I have made for the label over the past 30 years have been highlights of my life and career and I am happy that my albums will be enjoyed by even more music lovers around the world.”

A statement on the Hyperion website acknowledges the move.

“Hyperion albums are now available for streaming … Having resisted the medium for many years, we have decided the time is finally right, giving our esteemed artists the increased visibility they so deserve, and allowing the riches of our catalogue to be discovered by a new generation. Some two hundred albums — presenting a broad overview of the catalogue and including many of our finest treasures — are available now, and more will be added over the coming months.”

The move also comes a few months after the venerable indie label was acquired by Universal Music Group. UMG’s impressive roster of classical music labels already includes Deutsche Grammophon and Decca Classics. Hyperion will continue to operate as a stand-alone recording venture within Universal Music UK.

Hyperion’s roster of artists is vast, and includes Canadian virtuoso Marc-André Hamelin (whose discography alone includes more than 70 albums) and tenor Ben Heppner, along with a long, long list of UK and European based artists and ensembles like the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, composer Thomas Adès, the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sir Stephen Hough, Alina Ibragimova, Dame Emma Kirkby, the Takács Quartet, and so many more.

It’s a gift for classical music lovers.

Classical Music & Streaming: A Growing Concern

It’s been noted that classical music lovers are among the last to prefer physical media to streaming, but that appears to be changing.

Hyperion’s timing seems to be right. A recent Luminate report (using US-based data) documents the rise of classical music streaming as a genre that is growing faster than the industry average.

While the number of people who mark Western classical music as their first choice remains in the minority, the number expands to over one-third of streamers in the 18 to 34 demographic who list it as one of several favourite genres.

Even the older demographic of classical music streamers is more enthusiastic about the technology as compared to fans of other genres. In the so-called Baby Boomer generation, those who listen to classical music are 24% more likely to stream their music than those who prefer country music. As compared to pop music listeners, classical music lovers are still about 10% more likely to stream than listen to music via other media.

Other facts about classical music streamers:

Classical music fans pay about 34% more for their music on a monthly basis than the average listener;

for their music on a monthly basis than the average listener; About 80% say that a streaming service’s library of classical music is important when it comes to choosing a platform;

that a streaming service’s library of classical music is important when it comes to choosing a platform; Classical music streamers average about 56 hours of listening per month — three hours more than the average.

Hyperion Records was founded by Ted Perry in 1980 in London, England. His son Simon is still at the helm of the company. Over its 43-year history, Hyperion has released close to 2,500 records.

So far, Hyperion has released 200 albums for streaming. You can keep up with the list [HERE].

