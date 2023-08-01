PASADENA, Calif. — La Visual announced today its acquisition of At Play Creative, Inc., an acclaimed multidisciplinary design studio headed by Gary Smith. At Play Creative has crafted brand strategy, brand identity design, graphic design, and integrated marketing solutions for clients like BBVA Compass, Hasbro, Disney, Microsoft, Egobaby, Boom Studios, DC Comics and ABC. Read More
