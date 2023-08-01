LANGLEY, B.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As of June 2023, First West Credit Union has received a Morningtar Sustainalytics’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk Rating of 11.3, ranking the credit union in the top 3% out of over 15,600 companies rated worldwide. This score firmly places First West in the “Low Risk” category of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. Read More