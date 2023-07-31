This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between July 31 and Aug. 6, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Festival of the Sound/Clara & Johannes

Wednesday Aug, 2 at 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Stockley Centre, Parry Sound. $45

The Festival of the Sound dedicates a day to Brahms and Clara Schumann. Selections include Johannes’s Cello Sonatas and Clara’s Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann. The artists: Simon Fryer, Rachel Mercer and Paul Marleyn, cello; Angela Park and Futaba Niekawa, piano; Alison Beckwith, actress; Gwen Thompson, violin. Oliver Robinow, grandson to one of Clara’s pupils, gives a talk. Multimedia content is promised in the evening performance, hosted by Larry Beckwith. Info here.

Stratford Summer Music/ Julian Schwarz/Marika Bournaki

Sunday Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. Avondale United Church. $40+

The husband-and-wife cello-and-piano team play Beethoven’s Sonata Op. 69, Poulenc’s Cello Sonata, Chopin’s Introduction and Polonaise Brillante Op. 3 and works by Korngold and Gavin Fraser. Info here.

