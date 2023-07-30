(Bloomberg) — Record heat, extreme weather events and war are still upending global commodity markets. Rice — a food staple for nearly half the global population — is surging, while energy costs are also rising. Earnings from the world’s biggest oil companies are now in the books, but a slew of results from independent US shale operators are due in the coming days. Also on tap: second-quarter earnings from Caterpillar Inc. Read More
