WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Maxar Technologies, provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the largest commercial communications satellite ever built, the JUPITER™ 3 satellite for Hughes, an EchoStar company, is performing as expected after launch yesterday. The spacecraft was manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, and launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.