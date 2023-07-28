BARCELONA, Spain — The pharmaceutical company Ferrer, certified as a B Corp in 2022, has again shown that there is another way of doing business, with an ethical business approach that contributes to a better society. Over the past three years, Ferrer has allocated over 40% on average of its net profits to various social and environmental projects aimed at creating a fairer and more equitable society. As stated in the company’s Sustainability Report, in 2022, 47% of profits were reinvested, carrying out the company’s commitment to making a positive impact in society. Read More