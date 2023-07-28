BURNABY, British Columbia — CUPE 3338, representing campus support workers at Simon Fraser University, has reached a tentative agreement with SFU. The agreement covers over 800 members of CUPE 3338’s Unit 1, the largest bargaining unit at the University. These CUPE members include clerical workers, technical, library and bookstore workers, program assistants, lifeguards, and other workers providing on-campus services. Read More