TOKYO — Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (“NSHD”, President CEO: Toshihiko Hamada) hereby announces that Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. (“Matheson”, headquartered in Texas, U.S.), NSHD’s U.S. operating company entered into a gas supply agreement with 1PointFive to provide oxygen for the carbon capture, utilization and sequestration company’s first Direct Air Capture (DAC*) plant in Texas. Read More