Torontonians of a certain age will remember Speaker’s Corner, a recording booth set up at the corner of Queen and John streets in the 1990s. Long before YouTube, it flourished as a forum that gave Torontonians, and Canadians across the country as others were installed, the chance to say their piece or strut their stuff, as they chose, to a possible public broadcast.

It’s an idea with a history that dates back centuries, including possibly the most famous Speaker’s Corner in London, UK. Toronto’s Speaker’s Corner ended in 2008.

VoxBox, newly installed in Liberty Village, aims to revive the concept with a difference: a chance to win cash.







How does it work?

The VoxBox is located at the Zoomerplex in Liberty Village at 70 Jefferson Avenue.

You can show off your talents — tell a joke, sing a song, dance a routine, recite a poem or a soliloquy, impress the judges with your juggling skill…

Once you’ve recorded your piece, scan the QR code you’ll find at the VoxBox.

The judges will decide if you’ve been selected to perform at a live variety show at ZoomerHall.

There, the judges will select an overall winner, who will get a cash prize of $1,000.

The entries will be broadcast on Rogers Channel 5, in BlogTO, on TikTok @SpeakTO, and on the VoxBox YouTube Channel.

The contest is ongoing now, and ends September 13, 2023.

Good luck to all the entries!

