The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has just announced an additional six concerts to the previously released line-up for their 2023-24 concert season. Tickets for the new concerts go on sale July 26.

The new concerts include five in the Special Performances series, along with the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (TSYO)’s 50th anniversary celebration in the form of a first-ever collaboration between the TSYO and the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO).

“I’m tremendously excited that, in just a matter of weeks, we’ll welcome audiences, both loyal and new, to join us in inaugurating the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s adventurous next chapter,” said TSO Chief Executive Officer Mark Williams in a statement.

“It’s filled with great promise and possibility, and I know our wonderful patrons share my anticipation. The delightful programs we’ve recently added to our season calendar will also bolster our efforts to reach a multiplicity of music lovers in this city, reflecting our commitment to truly be Toronto’s symphony orchestra.”

New Concerts

Year of the Dragon: A Lunar New Year Celebration | Feb 13, 2024

Naomi Woo, conductor

Dashan 大山, host & narrator

Special guests

The TSO celebrates the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon in musical style with comedian Dashan as host of the evening. The programme features familiar and festive classics that will include the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto and Song of the Pipa.

Murdoch Mysteries: In Concert | March 8 & 9, 2024

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Robert Carli, composer & host

Surprise guests

Murdoch Mysteries returns to the TSO stage in an all-new performance. The hit CBC series will screen an exclusive, never-before-seen episode that will be accompanied by a live performance of Robert Carli’s score. The performance includes surprise guests and more.

Animaniacs in Concert | March 30, 2024

Marc Mann, conductor

Maurice LaMarche, vocalist

Rob Paulsen, vocalist

Randy Rogel, composer

The original voice cast members of the beloved 90s-era cult (and newly revived) series Animaniacs will be on hand for a family-friendly musical adventure. The series produced Emmy Award-winning songs, which will be performed live by voice actors Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky) and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain), with the Emmy-winning songwriter and composer himself, Randy Rogel.

Game ON! | May 24 & 25, 2024

Andy Brick, conductor

Game ON! celebrates the thrilling music of the video gaming world, including soundtracks from The Elder Scrolls, Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, The Witcher 3, Assassin’s Creed, BioShock, Ori, and other blockbusters. Game ON! combines symphonic arrangements with spectacular original HD video.

Hisaishi Conducts Hisaishi | June 20, 21 & 22, 2024

Joe Hisaishi, conductor

Programme:

Joe Hisaishi: Symphony No. 3 “Metaphysica”

Ravel: La valse

Joe Hisaishi: Spirited Away Suite

Composer/conductor Joe Hisaishi’s 2022 appearances with the TSO were sold out, and he’s back for a highly anticipated return. The composer best known for his scores of Studio Ghibli’s animated films, including the Academy Award®–winning film Spirited Away, will also conduct his own symphony.

TSYO & Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra | June 1, 2024

Daniel Reith, conductor

Simon Rivard, conductor

Programme:

Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919 version) (TSYO)

Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (COYO)

Piston: Suite from The Incredible Flutist (COYO)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (TSYO & COYO)

The uber-talented young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and guests from the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra team up for a performance that is sure to be inspiring.

You can download the full 2023/24 Season guide [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.