TORONTO — dynaCERT Inc. (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) and its AEM Green Electrolyser partner, Cipher Neutron Inc. (“Cipher Neutron” or “CN”) and the University of Alberta (“University of Alberta”) in Canada are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into discussions to collaborate on advanced research in AEM Electrolyser Membrane Catalysts (the “Collaboration”). Read More