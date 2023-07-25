J’Nai Bridges will replace soprano Sondra Radvanovsky at Koerner Hall on July 27 due to an unfortunate and unforeseen illness.

“We wish Sondra a swift recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back to Toronto soon. We thank two-time Grammy winner J’Nai Bridges and pianist Rachael Kerr for graciously stepping in to perform in Sondra’s stead,” said Jonathan Crow, Artistic Director, in a statement.

J’Nai Bridges

The American mezzo-soprano has been highly acclaimed for her performances and stage presence, particularly in the role of Carmen. She has sung the role with the COC along with the Arena di Verona, Dutch National Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Career highlights include the Metropolitan Opera’s 2022 Grammy® Award-winning production of Akhnaten, and recitals at Carnegie Hall, among other high profile appearances.

Her programme will include:

Maurice Ravel’s Shéhérazade;

John Carter’s Cantata;

2 Gesänge, Op. 91 by Johannes Brahms with special guest Sheila Jaffé.

Ticket holders or anyone with questions regarding tickets and possible refunds can contact the RCM Box Office at 416-408-0208 or via email at tickets@rcmusic.ca prior to the concert time.

