BOGOTÁ, Colombia — The country is emerging as a major player in the video game industry, with over 80 companies working on different platforms and technologies such as Android, Steam, Xbox, iOS, PlayStation, and Nintendo. These companies are collaborating with international giants like Atari, Cartoon Network, MGM, and Disney Interactive Studios. The quality of production, strong work capabilities, quick adoption of new technologies, and the creativity displayed in the games have led these companies to recognize the potential of the Colombian industry. The artistic quality, innovative mechanics, captivating narratives, and impressive music of these products make them a highly attractive combination for any investor in the sector. Read More