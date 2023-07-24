Just as the summer season is drawing to a close, and just before the launch of a new fall season, the Caledon Music Festival steps into the breach to offer a three-day weekend of chamber music. The festival runs from September 1 to 3 in Caledon, a rural refuge just north of Toronto.

Formerly known as the Belfountain Music Festival, the event was founded by violinist Zackary Ebin in 2014. Designed to incorporate both professional classical musicians and student musicians, the all-ages festival includes concert experiences as well as mentorship and community outreach programs. Terry Lim is the current Artistic Director.

The Programme

Here’s a quick look at the concert schedule:

Haydn to Mendelssohn (Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

An outdoor concert in the Annex Courtyard at the Alton Mill Arts Centre under a large tent that will shield you from either rain or sun.

Joseph Haydn, Cello Concert No. 1 in C Major (Soloist: Daniel Hamin Go)

Felix Mendelssohn, String Octet in E flat Major

Tasting Notes (Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

This is an indoor concert at the Chateau Windrush at Windrush Estate Winery. (Please see the event listing for details.)

Works by Schumann, Gaubert, and Rachmaninoff

Friends of Chamber Music (Sept. 3, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

An outdoor concert in the Annex Courtyard at the Alton Mill Arts Centre under a large tent that will shield you from either rain or sun.

Various Song Selections by Gounod, Mozart, Puccini and more

Ryan Davis ‘Radia’, Dreaming, After All for viola

Ryan Davis ‘Radia’, Lavender Jump for violin and viola

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Danish String Quartet, ‘Shine You no More”

W. A. Mozart, Clarinet Quintet K581 in A Major (Soloist: Eric Abramovitz)

The Artists

Emily Vondrejsova, soprano

Canadian soprano, Emily Vondrejsová earned her Opera Diploma and BMus of Vocal Performance at Wilfrid Laurier University. During her studies, she received the WLU Alumni Choir Voice Performance Scholarship (2020) and the Maureen Forrester Award (2019), and has performed a variety of roles with Opera Laurier. Emily was chosen as a laureate for Jeunes Ambassadeurs Lyriques 2021 with Théatre Lyrichorégra 20.

Jean-Luc Therrien, piano

Canadian pianist Jean-Luc Therrien has been a finalist and prizewinner at the Concours Prix d’Europe and the Sendai International Piano Competition in Japan, among others. He was named one of the 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30 for 2020 by CBC Music. His debut solo release Piano Preludes came out on the Orpheus Classical label in 2021.

Daniel Hamin Go, cello

South Korean cellist Daniel Hamin Go is a dedicated chamber musician, and has performed throughout North America and Europe, appearing in Carnegie Hall and other renowned concert halls. Daniel received a Bachelor of Music at the Manhattan School of Music, Master of Music at the Hochschule für Musik ‘Hanns Eisler’ Berlin, and subsequently completed an Advanced Diploma at the Royal Academy of Music. During the 2022-23 season, held a fellowship position at the Royal Conservatory of Music’s Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Residency Program. Daniel plays on a late 17th-century Cremonese cello by Francesco Ruggeri, generously on loan from a private collection.

Sarah Kim, violin

With an undergrad degree from Indiana University, and graduate degree from the New England Conservatory, Korean-Canadian violinist Sarah Kim has performed with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, TSO, and COC orchestra, and is currently a member of Toronto’s Selah Quartet.

Ryan Davis, viola

Named one of 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30 by CBC Music in 2021, Ryan Davis has a busy performing career that has included a featured performance of Christos Hatzis’s The Mega4 Meta4, as an invited soloist in the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music. He has toured in Soctland with the Colburn Orchestra, and has collaborated with renowned musicians such as Martin Beaver, Erika Raum, and Jonathan Crow, among others.

Terry Lim, flute

Flutist Tery Lim is known for his support of new music and performing in varied styles and genres. He received his Bachelor of Music degree at the University of British Columbia, and is also a former faculty member at the UBC Summer Music Institute and New York University. He’s performed at festivals and concerts across North America, including Ottawa Chamberfest, and the Banff Centre. He is currently a member of Thin Edge New Music Collective, and Charm of Finches, and serves as the artistic director and general manager of the Caledon Music Festival.

Douglas Kwon, violin

Violinist Douglas Kwon has been performing as a member of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra since 2017. The South Korean native has performed as a soloist with the Houston, Dallas, Calgary and San Francisco orchestras, as well as numerous chamber music ensembles. He earned a Bachelor of Music, a Master of Music in chamber music, and a Professional Diploma from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Eric Abramovitz, clarinet

After joining the Toronto Symphony Orchestra as Associate Principal and E-flat Clarinet in 2018, he was appointed Principal Clarinet in 2021. The Montreal native received a Bachelor’s Degree at McGill University’s Schulich School of Music, and pursued graduate studies at the University of Southern California.

Tickets and more information [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.