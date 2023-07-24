BURNABY, British Columbia — CUPE 7000 members at SkyTrain have ratified the tentative agreement with BC Rapid Transit Company reached on June 29. The five-year contract, which runs from September 1, 2023 until August 31, 2028, includes general wage increases of 6.75 per cent, 2-3 per cent (depending on Consumer Price Index average), and 2.5 per cent for the remaining three years. Read More