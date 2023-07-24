This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between July 24 and July 30, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Festival of the Sound/Kevin Chen

Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. Stockley Centre, Parry Sound. $67

The prizewinning Calgarian pianist plays Bach (Fantasy and Fugue in A minor), Chopin (Ballade No. 4), Scriabin (Sonata No. 7) and Liszt (Isoldes Liebestod and Réminiscences de Norma), plus one of his own pieces, in the first of three Festival of the Sound concerts on Tuesday. The Gryphon Trio (Beethoven, Dvořák, Schubert) takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. and is followed by pianist Janina Fialkowska (Schubert, Schumann, Ravel, Chopin) at 7:30 p.m. Quite a lineup! Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Angela Hewitt

Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30. Koerner Hall. $65.

The London-based Canadian pianist offers and all-Bach recital (including the Italian Concerto, Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue and French Suite No. 5) in one of the TSM headline events. A few stage seats remained at press time. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Sondra Radvanovsky

Thursday, July 27 at 7:30. Koerner Hall. $38+

Ever wondered how this opulently operatic soprano might handle a Lieder recital? There is one way to find out. Songs by Duparc, Rachmaninoff, Liszt and Strauss form the core of this program with Anthony Manoli at the piano. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Metamorphosis

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

A panoply of pros from Toronto and Montreal, as well as American pianist Michelle Cann, apply themselves to Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, Strauss’s Metamorphosen and Brahms’s Piano Trio Op. 8. This is the next-to-last TSM concert. Info here.

