(Bloomberg) — The world is baking under extreme heat from California’s Death Valley to Turpan in western China. July is already set to be the single-hottest month on record as interconnected domes of high pressure sit stagnant across the Northern Hemisphere. The conditions are putting the lives of hundreds of millions of people at risk, driving up energy demand and withering crops. Adding further pressure to global food security: Russia’s decision last week to pull out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to safely ship its grain through ports on the Black Sea. Since the accord collapsed, tensions have dramatically escalated, with both Ukraine and Russia warning that ships headed to each other’s ports could be considered military targets. Read More