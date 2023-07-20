The Toronto theatre scene is getting a new player in the form of a musical theatre company led by Bob Hallett, one of the founding members of Great Big Sea. The Terra Bruce Productions company will launch with two original productions in Toronto, Let’s Dance! The Musical, and The Wild Rovers.

The company is headquartered in both St. John’s and Toronto, and was formed to take advantage of the deep talent pool of Canadian performers, writers, and musicians. The goal is to build a repertoire of high calibre original shows.

The Venue: Preserving Regent Theatre

Terra Bruce Productions has made a concrete investment in the concept by purchasing two theatres: The Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John’s and The Regent Theatre in Toronto. Both historic properties will be renovated.

The Regent Theatre is a 350-seat venue on Mount Pleasant in midtown Toronto. Opened in 1927, its stage has hosted a variety of acts and performances, including cinema, live theatre, and vaudeville. Its first name was Belsize Theatre, built by Toronto architect Murray Brown. It featured decorative arches, ornate ceiling work, and Venetian-style balconies. It became The Crest in 1953, a venue for live theatre that developed a reputation for presenting Canadian productions.

After a brief return to The Belsize, it became the Regent Theatre in 1971. When the venue went up for sale in 2017, City Councillor Josh Matlow got involved to ensure it wouldn’t undergo yet another charmless utilitarian reno. He successfully pushed a motion through to recognize the building as a heritage property. Terra Bruce Productions purchased the building in 2020. Renovations have been proceeding ever since.

“When Terra Bruce purchased it, they answered our prayers,” says Matlow told Storeys magazine in October 2022. “I mean, their vision is our vision — to both host live theatre and events, but also create opportunities for the community to use the space as well.”

The work required at this point is significant, and includes safety and accessibility issues, but the goal is to preserve its Art Deco-era character as much as possible.

The completed space is planned to include public meeting area, a café and lounge, along with the performing and movie screening spaces. The theatre will use retractable seats to facilitate flexible programming.

The theatre is projected to reopen in 2024.

Bob Hallett

Terra Bruce Productions COO Bob Hallett is a multi-instrumentalist, as well as an author, producer and entrepreneur. The native of St. John’s co-founded Great Big Sea in 1993 together with Alan Doyle, Sean McCann, and Darrell Power. The band went on to sell more than a 1.5 million records worldwide, and toured extensively over a two decade period.

Along with other work in the music industry, his musical theatre experience includes working as a music consultant with the producers of Come From Away on Broadway, as well as composer and music director at the Stratford Theatre Festival.







The Shows

Even as the final touches are being put on the Regent Theatre, the company will launch a new series of two shows at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre.

“We are thrilled to enter Terra Bruce Productions into the Toronto theatre market with two outstanding original productions this year. Let’s Dance! The Musical is a combination of iconic songs, and exhilarating dance numbers, while The Wild Rovers is inspired by the music and magic of the beloved Irish Rovers,” says Bob Hallett, COO of Terra Bruce Productions, in a statement. “With so many talented entertainers in Canada, we wanted to create additional opportunities for them to explore their skills. By entering the Toronto market, first through our original productions, followed by our own home.”

Let’s Dance! The Musical (August 10-20, 2023) / Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

This feel good musical showcases the pop hits of the early 1960s. The song lineup includes It Never Rains in Southern California, I Know a Place, The Peppermint Twist, and The Carnival is Over, among many others, with high energy dance choreography to take audiences back in time. The story: Marco Del Monte, a failed opera singer turned music teacher, takes a job at his old high school, where he finds Sophia, the dance teacher, and her dance students — and a renewed sense of purpose to the rock & roll of the 1960s. The show just wrapped up a run in St. John’s, and is playing in Halifax July 27 to 30.

The Wild Rovers (October 17 to November 5, 2023) / Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

The Irish Rovers (a fictionalized version of the beloved band) are characters in this adventure comedy. The band is magically transported to the land of Athunia, a land at war with its archrival, Ethunia. The lovable band members help the warring nations find the path to peace through their music — and some puppets. More info here.

